Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,803.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.78.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.