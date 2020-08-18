Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 4,144 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.30. 2,402,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

