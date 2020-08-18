Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 78,430 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,430 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,515,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,640,209. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

