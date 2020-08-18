Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.99. The stock had a trading volume of 341,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,199. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $279.54.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

