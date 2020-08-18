Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.60 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $7.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $35.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $41.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $212.51 million, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $694.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.32. 66,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,225,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.