Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.60 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $7.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $35.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $41.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $212.51 million, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $694.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.32. 66,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,225,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

