Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 421.0 days.

Shares of Severn Trent stock remained flat at $$31.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

