Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer Sells 1,666 Shares

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $91,729.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,101.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $1,284,070.02.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,377,250.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $1,379,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 857,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,160. Shake Shack Inc has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

