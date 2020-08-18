Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Shake Shack reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

Shares of SHAK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. 38,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,199. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.86 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,070.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 73,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.