Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

XOM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. 535,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,758,394. The company has a market cap of $182.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

