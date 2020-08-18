Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 390 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,064,000 after acquiring an additional 103,820 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 420.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 727,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 587,389 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 347,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $808,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,501. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MXIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 150,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

