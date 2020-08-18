Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 387,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,494,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 279,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280 shares during the last quarter. CTC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.72. 1,201,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,625,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

