Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 500,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,149,430. The company has a market capitalization of $243.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

