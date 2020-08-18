Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,021,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. 6,194,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

