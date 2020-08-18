Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 94.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 570,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,859. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

