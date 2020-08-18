Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,709 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $58.73. 16,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85.

