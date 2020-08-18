Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Decreases By 25.4%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AHOTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:AHOTF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,100. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

