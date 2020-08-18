Short Interest in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Expands By 12.5%

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ARD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Ardagh Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,502. The stock has a market cap of $283.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $21.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 546.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 98,774 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

