Short Interest in Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Expands By 327.3%

Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGTK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 322,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,691. Argitek has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Argitek Company Profile
