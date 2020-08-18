Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Decreases By 13.7%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FCMGF remained flat at $$8.58 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.55.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
