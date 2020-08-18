Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Decreases By 13.7%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCMGF remained flat at $$8.58 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

