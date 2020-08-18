Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Increases By 67.9%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,000 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the May 31st total of 468,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 327.9 days.

ASX stock remained flat at $$5.49 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48. ASX has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATGSF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASX in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ASX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 4,000 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorways, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

