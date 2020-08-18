Short Interest in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Grows By 14.0%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the May 14th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 838,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. 12,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,289. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12).

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

