Short Interest in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Declines By 13.6%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,208. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.30. Cintas has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $324.39.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth $458,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Cintas by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Cintas by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Cintas by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.