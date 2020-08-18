Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Declines By 25.5%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAKOF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 40,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,401. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

