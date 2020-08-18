Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Expands By 52.8%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the June 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SRET traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,849. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $15.77.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th.
See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)
