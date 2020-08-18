Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Expands By 22.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,443,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 23.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,008,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

