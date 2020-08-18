Short Interest in SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Declines By 91.7%

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SZGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Get SALZGITTER AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR stock remained flat at $$1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for SALZGITTER AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SALZGITTER AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.