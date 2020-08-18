Short Interest in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Declines By 20.2%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $50,631.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,587 shares of company stock valued at $141,646 in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $545.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

