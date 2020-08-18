Short Interest in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Decreases By 16.2%

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $33,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Oreilly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,468.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $230,959. Insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spok by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 196,871 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Spok by 510.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 182,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 152,194 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Spok during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Spok during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Spok by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 637,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spok stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. Spok has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.51 million, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

