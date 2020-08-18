Short Interest in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Drops By 12.4%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 192,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,339 shares of company stock worth $11,559,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 488.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28,068 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. Benchmark upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of STAA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. 27,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,553. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 302.77 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

