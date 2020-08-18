Short Interest in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Increases By 29.6%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNSS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 134,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

SNSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. 299,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,452,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.13.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

