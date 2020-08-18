Short Interest in SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Decreases By 19.4%

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SWGAY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 8,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,690. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWGAY. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. AlphaValue lowered shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

