Short Interest in Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Drops By 78.9%

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SWDBY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,491. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.91. Swedbank has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.
Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Swedbank had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.83%.
Swedbank Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.
