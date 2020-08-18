Short Interest in Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Drops By 78.9%

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SWDBY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,491. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.91. Swedbank has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Swedbank had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWDBY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Swedbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

