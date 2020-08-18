Short Interest in SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Grows By 40.7%

SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWIRE PAC LTD/S stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. 174,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SWIRE PAC LTD/S has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Get SWIRE PAC LTD/S alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWIRE PAC LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of SWIRE PAC LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for SWIRE PAC LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWIRE PAC LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.