Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Decreases By 13.2%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the May 14th total of 633,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,500.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYDDF shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sydney Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Sydney Airport alerts:

SYDDF stock remained flat at $$3.71 during trading on Tuesday. Sydney Airport has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.