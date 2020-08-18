Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Decreases By 31.3%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,900 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 523,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,599.0 days.

Sydney Airport stock remained flat at $$3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Sydney Airport has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Get Sydney Airport alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sydney Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.