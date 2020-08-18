Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Drops By 20.2%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 144.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYIEF. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Symrise stock remained flat at $$134.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. 137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.72. Symrise has a twelve month low of $74.35 and a twelve month high of $134.90.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

