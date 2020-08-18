Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Rises By 500.0%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAYD. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of TAYD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 197,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 5.66% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

