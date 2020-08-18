Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Rises By 40.0%

Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of Técnicas Reunidas stock remained flat at $$17.10 on Monday. Técnicas Reunidas has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

About Técnicas Reunidas

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Infrastructure and Industry segments. The company designs and constructs basic refining units, conversions, octane enhancement units, and other refining and treatment units in the refining sector; processing and chemical units and plants in the petrochemicals sectors; oil and gas fields development, and oil and gas treatment plants; and pipeline transport, storage parks, and compression stations, as well as natural gas liquefaction, regasification, and storage plants.

