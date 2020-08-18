Short Interest in Tervita Corporation (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Declines By 13.1%

Tervita Corporation (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the May 14th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRVCF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. 146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638. Tervita has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tervita from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tervita from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Tervita from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

