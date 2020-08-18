Short Interest in Tervita Corporation (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Drops By 24.8%

Tervita Corporation (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 160.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRVCF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. 146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638. Tervita has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51.

Get Tervita alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRVCF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tervita from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Tervita from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tervita from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.