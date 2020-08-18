Short Interest in Thunder Energies Corp (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Declines By 29.8%

Thunder Energies Corp (OTCMKTS:TNRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TNRG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,754. Thunder Energies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About Thunder Energies

Thunder Energies Corp. engages in the development of new technologies in the field of nuclear instruments, optical instruments, and fuel combustion. The company was founded by Ruggero Maria Santilli on April 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Tarpon Springs, FL.

