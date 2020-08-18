Short Interest in Thunder Energies Corp (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Declines By 29.8%

Thunder Energies Corp (OTCMKTS:TNRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of TNRG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,754. Thunder Energies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
About Thunder Energies
Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.