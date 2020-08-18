Short Interest in Topcon Corporation (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Decreases By 15.3%

Topcon Corporation (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Topcon alerts:

Topcon stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Topcon has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.