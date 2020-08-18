Short Interest in Topcon Corporation (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Increases By 33.7%

Topcon Corporation (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of TOPCF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.53. 328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

