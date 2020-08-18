Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Rises By 31.4%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOEYF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,656. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Toro Energy
