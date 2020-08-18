Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Rises By 31.4%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOEYF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,656. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company operates through Evaluation and Exploration segments. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.