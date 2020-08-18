Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

