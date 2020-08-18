Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post $420.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.18 million and the highest is $450.24 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $334.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Wedbush upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point upped their target price on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day moving average of $107.73. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,757,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

