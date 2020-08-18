SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Up 800.0% in July

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SilverSun Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. 4,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $30,750.00. 45.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W lifted its position in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,334 shares during the quarter. Weber Alan W owned 4.21% of SilverSun Technologies worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

