SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Holdings Cut by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,718 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SITE Centers worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. 1,815,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.