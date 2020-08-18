Skychain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million (SKCH)

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Skychain token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, Skychain has traded up 122.3% against the US dollar. Skychain has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $2,598.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00138442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.31 or 0.01816199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00192828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00135675 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Skychain

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. The official website for Skychain is skychain.global . The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal

Skychain Token Trading

Skychain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skychain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

