SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce sales of $435.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $499.46 million and the lowest is $401.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $760.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.50. 393,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $66.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in SkyWest by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.